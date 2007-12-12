Ad
euobserver
Some countries in central Europe traditionally add sugar to wine (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs water down EU wine reform blueprint

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Parliament has severely watered down Brussels' plan to reform Europe's wine sector and make it more able to withstand the challenges of global competition.

In a vote on Wednesday (12 December), MEPs revised the proposal by the European Commission by dropping the elements which had sparked the strongest opposition by member states.

They rejected the commission's suggestion to ban adding sugar to wine, a practice traditionally used in some countries in northern and cent...

