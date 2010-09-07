London hits back at Brussels, as budget wars get under way

The UK has hit back at the European Commission in a public discussion over its EU rebate. Meanwhile, the largest new EU members, the Visegrad countries, have formed a bloc for the upcoming budget talks.
In a statement using the same vocabulary as EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski over the weekend, a Downing Street spokesman on Monday (6 September) said: "The UK abatement remains fully justified. It's a matter of fairness."\n \n"Without the rebate, the UK's net contribution as a ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.