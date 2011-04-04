EU: Japanese nuclear accident will affect UN climate talks

The crisis at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant will have a major impact on global climate talks, a senior EU official has said, adding that the 27-member bloc will now study low-nuclear energy solutions more closely.
"We haven't seen the end of what is going to happen in Fukushima," top EU climate negotiator Artur Runge-Metzger told a news conference on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (3 April).
"So certainly it is something that has an impact on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here