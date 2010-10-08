MEPs reject oil drilling ban but commission to push ahead

MEPs have rejected a call for a temporary ban on new deep-water oil drilling in Europe, but the European Commission looks set to come forward next week with a proposal for a moratorium.

Scottish MEPs hailed the decision as a victory on Thursday (7 October) after a full sitting of the chamber narrowly voted to reject a non-binding resolution calling for the ban by 323 votes to 285.

Parliament's environmental committee had earlier proposed the resolution, which called for a halt to ...