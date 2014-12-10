Canete: Climate talks moving 'slower than we want'

There is still a long way to go before agreement can be reached during the international climate negotiations in Lima, the European Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said at a press conference in the Peruvian capital on Wednesday (10 december)..

“The negotiations ... are still on track. But progress is much slower than we want and need”, the EU's climate chief noted.

Negotiators in Lima are trying to reach agreement on several issues that need to be resolved before they meet in 201...