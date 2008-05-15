Ad
euobserver
Transport mega-projects picked "behind closed doors" put at risk threatened birds across Europe, say green groups (Photo: Socio-Ecological Union)

EU transport 'mega-projects' threaten nature sites

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

EU transport "mega-projects" are threatening over a thousand protected nature sites in Europe, according to a coalition of European environmental groups.

Some of the most rare birds in Europe, including the Red-breasted Goose and the Dalmatian Pelican, as well as a range of biodiverse habitats could be put at risk by 21 planned "priority projects" that are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) package.

The TEN-T is the EU's transport infrastructure framework. Origin...

euobserver

