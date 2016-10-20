Ad
euobserver
Dobrindt (r) said the VW scandal “came as a surprise” (Photo: European Parliament)

Dieselgate isn't my fault, says German transport minister

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt has told MEPs he is not responsible for the failure to detect Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests.

“Volkswagen has cheated, so only Volkswagen is responsible for this fraud,” he told members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee on Thursday (20 October).

The scandal came to light after US authorities pressed the German carmaker to explain high emissions measured outside the laboratory.

However, Dobrindt said the sca...

Dieselgate

Green Economy
