Why British MPs must play Brexit role

Returning sovereignty to the ‘mother of all Parliaments’ was one of the foundations on which the British eurosceptic house was built.

Tony Benn and Enoch Powell were the most elegant proponents of this argument back in the 1970s when Britain decided to stay in the European Economic Community. Their political successors told voters that leaving the EU would mean the House of Commons taking back control of decision making.

So there is a certain irony in prime minister Theresa May’s...