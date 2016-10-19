Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Theresa May has ruled out a Brexit vote in parliament (Photo: Mrs. Knook)

Why British MPs must play Brexit role

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Returning sovereignty to the ‘mother of all Parliaments’ was one of the foundations on which the British eurosceptic house was built.

Tony Benn and Enoch Powell were the most elegant proponents of this argument back in the 1970s when Britain decided to stay in the European Economic Community. Their political successors told voters that leaving the EU would mean the House of Commons taking back control of decision making.

So there is a certain irony in prime minister Theresa May’s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

British MPs get chance to shape Brexit strategy
British unity shaken by talk of 'hard Brexit'
Prime minister Theresa May has ruled out a Brexit vote in parliament (Photo: Mrs. Knook)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections