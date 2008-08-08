EU predicts better harvest will cool food price tensions

Following months of protests across the world over food price hikes, the European Union has signalled it is expecting a boost in crop production which could go towards freezing soaring food prices.
According to a forecast by the Joint Research Centre, a scientific service for the European Commission, published on Thursday (7 August), the 27-nation bloc could see an increase of 16 percent in the total cereals harvest compared to last year, with some 301 million tonnes expected in 2008.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here