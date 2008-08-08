EU predicts better harvest will cool food price tensions

Following months of protests across the world over food price hikes, the European Union has signalled it is expecting a boost in crop production which could go towards freezing soaring food prices.

According to a forecast by the Joint Research Centre, a scientific service for the European Commission, published on Thursday (7 August), the 27-nation bloc could see an increase of 16 percent in the total cereals harvest compared to last year, with some 301 million tonnes expected in 2008.