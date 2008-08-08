Ad
euobserver
The EU is expecting a hike in crop production this year (Photo: EUobserver)

EU predicts better harvest will cool food price tensions

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Following months of protests across the world over food price hikes, the European Union has signalled it is expecting a boost in crop production which could go towards freezing soaring food prices.

According to a forecast by the Joint Research Centre, a scientific service for the European Commission, published on Thursday (7 August), the 27-nation bloc could see an increase of 16 percent in the total cereals harvest compared to last year, with some 301 million tonnes expected in 2008.

