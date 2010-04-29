Ad
euobserver
Cranes over the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona: the Spanish housing and construction sectors have collapsed in the global financial crisis (Photo: vgm8383)

Spain downgraded as eurozone turmoil spreads

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Spain on Wednesday (28 April) became the latest eurozone country to suffer a credit rating downgrade, as contagion from the Greek debt crisis appeared to be spreading rapidly.

Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut its rating for the euro area's fourth largest economy from AA plus to AA, sending Spanish 10-year bond yields up to 4.127 percent and causing shares on the Madrid stock market to tumble by 3 percent.

Only a day earlier the same agency caused widespread financia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Cranes over the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona: the Spanish housing and construction sectors have collapsed in the global financial crisis (Photo: vgm8383)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections