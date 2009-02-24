Ad
euobserver
Car manufacturers all across Europe are asking for state aid (Photo: European Commission)

Germany considering major car industry bailout

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The German government is considering a bailout of car maker Opel, adding to similar moves by the French, Spanish and Italian capitals despite concerns from the EU commission over protectionism and illegal state aid.

Berlin is ready to give Opel the option of a credit line but has ruled out a takeover of the car manufacturer's assets, Financial Times Deutschland has learned from unnamed government sources.

The funding is estimated to be worth €3.3 billion, with Opel hoping to get €...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Car manufacturers all across Europe are asking for state aid (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections