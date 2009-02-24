Germany considering major car industry bailout

The German government is considering a bailout of car maker Opel, adding to similar moves by the French, Spanish and Italian capitals despite concerns from the EU commission over protectionism and illegal state aid.

Berlin is ready to give Opel the option of a credit line but has ruled out a takeover of the car manufacturer's assets, Financial Times Deutschland has learned from unnamed government sources.

The funding is estimated to be worth €3.3 billion, with Opel hoping to get €...