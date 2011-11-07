Greek elite cobble together fragile unity government

Greece’s two mainstream political parties have agreed on a narrow pact for a national unity government after intense pressure from the EU, which warned that the country would be left to go bankrupt, perhaps within days, if a cross-party consensus was not achieved.

The centre-left prime minister, George Papandreou, loathed by millions of his fellow citizens for the imposition of far-reaching spending cuts, is to step aside once the new administration is in place, although who is to repla...