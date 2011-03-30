Greek credit rating slashed to below Egypt's

Both Greece and Portugal saw their credit rating slashed by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday (29 March).

The firm downgraded Greece by two notches to 'BB-' and Portugal by one, to 'BBB-'.

The cut places Greece's credit rating below that of Egypt, currently involved in the uncertainty of its ongoing revolutionary process.

It is also the second downgrade for Portugal by S&P in a week.

S&P said that the cuts were required as a result of fresh concerns that inve...