Ad
euobserver
Residents fought pitched battles with riot police (Photo: forkeratea)

Greek credit rating slashed to below Egypt's

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Both Greece and Portugal saw their credit rating slashed by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday (29 March).

The firm downgraded Greece by two notches to 'BB-' and Portugal by one, to 'BBB-'.

The cut places Greece's credit rating below that of Egypt, currently involved in the uncertainty of its ongoing revolutionary process.

It is also the second downgrade for Portugal by S&P in a week.

S&P said that the cuts were required as a result of fresh concerns that inve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Residents fought pitched battles with riot police (Photo: forkeratea)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections