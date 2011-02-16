Ad
The commission says an EU pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95 percent by 2050 could be endangered (Photo: DerGuy82)

Commission concedes EU emission target is too small

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe needs to reduce its CO2 emissions by 25 percent over the next decade, rather than the currently agreed 20 percent, if the bloc is to meet a longer-term goal for 2050, a communication to be published by the European Commission next month is set to say.

A draft of the '2050 Roadmap', seen by EUobserver, says the EU can meet this tougher target however by ensuring its current energy efficiency pledge is kept.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels earlier this month conceded that me...

