Germany, Spain, France complain about renewables package

EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs' inbox is being filled up with letters from national capitals concerned about the European Commission's renewable energy plans.
Germany and Spain sent a letter to the commissioner on Monday (15 January) objecting to draft proposals that would encourage private firms to trade in renewable energy, according to a report from Reuters.
The commission is set to unveil its renewable energy proposals on 23 January.
The two governments are worr...
