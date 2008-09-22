Europeans mount bikes to mark World Car-free Day

Tens of thousands of Europeans are expected to take part in the World Car-free Day on Monday (22 September), an event designed to breathe fresh air into European cities and help cool down the warming planet.

Under the scheme, European city-dwellers are supposed to live an entire day without their cars.

Antwerp, Brussels, London and Paris were among EU cities that had asked drivers to keep their cars parked on Sunday (21 September).

In the capital of Europe, the streets wer...