Unemployment greatest concern among Europeans, says survey

The economic crisis and its social impact is a major concern for most EU citizens, according to a survey published Thursday (20 December) by survey-group Eurobarometer.

“The proportion of Europeans who say that the situation of their national economy is rather bad or very bad exceeds two-thirds for the ninth consecutive time,” notes the survey.

Unemployment, the general unchanged nature of the economic crisis, and rising prices are among the greatest concerns.



In Greece, as ...