European perceptions of their national economic situations remain very gloomy, says Eurostat. (Photo: xOchoa)

Unemployment greatest concern among Europeans, says survey

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The economic crisis and its social impact is a major concern for most EU citizens, according to a survey published Thursday (20 December) by survey-group Eurobarometer.

“The proportion of Europeans who say that the situation of their national economy is rather bad or very bad exceeds two-thirds for the ninth consecutive time,” notes the survey.

Unemployment, the general unchanged nature of the economic crisis, and rising prices are among the greatest concerns. \n \nIn Greece, as ...

Nikolaj Nielsen

