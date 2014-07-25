Ad
The worst is yet to come believe a majority of French (Photo: Palagret)

Poll: French most pessimistic about economic future

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Europeans are feeling a bit more positive about the EU than they were late last year but well over a third still feel "neutral" about it while a quarter feel outright negative about it.

The Eurobarometer survey, published Friday (25 July), showed that 35 percent of citizens feel positive about the EU, up 4 percentage points on autumn 2013 - the most significant increase between surveys since 2006/7.

