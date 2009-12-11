Ad
euobserver
Leaders will convene for a special meeting on the 2020 Agenda in February (Photo: European Commission)

Leaders discuss economic blueprint for next decade

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU leaders gave the nod to plans for financial supervision on Thursday night (10 December) with discussion also focusing on the shaky position of Greece's public finances and the bloc's economic blueprint for the coming decade.

"It is of course an important part on how we learn from the financial crisis," said Swedish Prime Minister and current EU president, Fredrik Reinfeldt.

The political agreement to overhaul the EU's financial supervisory system will see four new European bod...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Leaders will convene for a special meeting on the 2020 Agenda in February (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections