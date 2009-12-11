Leaders discuss economic blueprint for next decade

EU leaders gave the nod to plans for financial supervision on Thursday night (10 December) with discussion also focusing on the shaky position of Greece's public finances and the bloc's economic blueprint for the coming decade.
"It is of course an important part on how we learn from the financial crisis," said Swedish Prime Minister and current EU president, Fredrik Reinfeldt.
The political agreement to overhaul the EU's financial supervisory system will see four new European bod...
