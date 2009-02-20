Denmark and Malta top internal market scoreboard

Denmark and Malta came joint top of a European Commission league table published on Thursday (19 February) that measures member state success in transposing internal market directives into national law.
Internal Market commissioner Charlie McCreevy congratulated the two countries on their good performance.
"Denmark and Malta deserve a special praise. They share first place and managed to further improve on an already enviable transposition record," said Mr McCreevy.
Both ...
