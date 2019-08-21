Nordic-German climate action signals broader alliance

Angela Merkel fulfilled an old dream to visit Iceland this week, amid plans to strengthen Germany's relations with Europe's most northern countries.

The German chancellor flew into Reykjavik on Monday (19 August), as Nordic prime ministers met for their Nordic Council summer summit.

Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Aaland are all members of the EU, while Iceland, Norway and Greenland are not. Their prime ministers meet on a regular basis, but it is the first time Merkel has come.

<...