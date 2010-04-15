Ad
euobserver
Talks will take place in Athens next Monday (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Greece seeks meeting to clarify bail-out deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Greek authorities have requested a meeting with officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF, in a move which suggests a formal request for aid is imminent.

Athens insisted however that the letter sent by Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou on Thursday (15 April) does not amount to a formal request for aid in itself, with EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn later in the day saying the talks could take place next Monday in Athens.

Greek ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Talks will take place in Athens next Monday (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections