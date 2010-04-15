Greece seeks meeting to clarify bail-out deal

Greek authorities have requested a meeting with officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF, in a move which suggests a formal request for aid is imminent.
Athens insisted however that the letter sent by Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou on Thursday (15 April) does not amount to a formal request for aid in itself, with EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn later in the day saying the talks could take place next Monday in Athens.
Greek ...
