euobserver
The Swedish prime minister praised all the major global emissions blocs, apart from the US (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Sweden hits out at US ahead of climate summit

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the UN Copenhagen climate change summit next month threatens increasingly to be a flop, the Swedish prime minister has begun laying the blame for failure at Washington's doorstep.

In Saturday's (21 November) edition of centre-right Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, premier Frederick Reinfeldt defended his work on a global climate pact while at the helm of Europe and expressed his disappointment in the new American administration.

He described a "pronounced difficulty from severa...

euobserver

