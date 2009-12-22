EU wants action on threat from 'chemical cocktails'

Widespread declining sperm counts, increased rates of breast and testicular cancer, earlier onset of puberty and children's behaviour problems are a handful of the health effects attributed to so-called chemical cocktails, a growing concern amongst European Union governments.
On Tuesday (22 december), environment ministers from across the bloc ordered the European Commission to take action on the matter and investigate where current legislation is lacking and to plug the holes.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here