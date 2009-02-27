Germany may bail out troubled eurozone states

German chancellor Angela Merkel has given the strongest signal to date that her country may come to the rescue of embattled eurozone economies.

"We have shown solidarity and that will remain so. We should use Sunday's summit [in Brussels] for member states affected to give an honest report of their situation," she said on Thursday evening (26 February) at a press conference in Berlin.

"We will have to discuss the situation in each individual country. It all depends on whether we...