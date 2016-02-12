Ad
Deutsche Bank lost more than 30 percent of its value this year. (Photo: Bjoern Laczay)

EU banks are 'robust', eurozone chiefs say

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Eurozone finance chiefs downplayed fears over European banks after the sector lost almost 10 percent on the market in recent days.

Meeting in Brussels for a Eurogroup event they insisted that the rules adopted since the start of the financial crisis were sufficient protection against the risk of sell-offs or destabilisation.

“The euro area is structurally in a much better position now than some years ago. And this is true also for European banks,” Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsse...

