euobserver
The IMF's announcement came just when commission chief Juncker and Greek PM Tsipras finished an 'important, interesting and friendly' meeting. (Photo: European Commission)

IMF puts Greece in tough spot

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund suspended its participation in the Greek bailout talks on Thursday (11 June) in a dramatic move that could threaten the conclusion of a deal in the coming days and puts the Greek government in a take-it-or-leave it position.

“There are major differences between us in most key areas. There has been no progress in narrowing these differences recently,” an IMF spokesman told reporters in Washington, citing pensions, VAT and financing as the sticking points.<...

