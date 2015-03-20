Mexico-EU data dispute puts airlines at risk of sanctions

The EU has less than two weeks to sort a three-year old data dispute with Mexico or European air carriers risk $30,000 fines for every flight to the country.

Mexico wants European airlines to hand over the personal details of their passengers – known as passenger name records (PNR) - to government authorities.

PNR includes sensitive information like credit card numbers and what type a meal a person eats on a flight. Mexico’s government wants the data to profile possible terrorist...