Mexico-EU data dispute puts airlines at risk of sanctions

The EU has less than two weeks to sort a three-year old data dispute with Mexico or European air carriers risk $30,000 fines for every flight to the country.
Mexico wants European airlines to hand over the personal details of their passengers – known as passenger name records (PNR) - to government authorities.
PNR includes sensitive information like credit card numbers and what type a meal a person eats on a flight. Mexico’s government wants the data to profile possible terrorist...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
