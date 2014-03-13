Ad
MEPs want the troika to accept that 'economy serves people, not the other way around' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs: Troika undemocratic, European Monetary Fund needed

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The European Parliament is calling for the creation of an EU monetary fund to replace the "undemocratic" troika of international lenders.

In a non-binding report voted Thursday (13 March) in Strasbourg, MEPs set out the creation of a European Monetary Fund as a "long-term goal" that will require a change of the EU treaties.

They argue this is needed because the 'troika' of lenders (European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund) was an "ad-hoc" set-up ...

