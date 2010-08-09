Ad
euobserver
Mr Lewandowski: the current EU budget runs from 2007 to 2013 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels feels time is right to suggest EU tax

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

As the economic downturn sees many member states seek ways of cutting back on public spending, the European Commission believes the time is right to put the thorny idea of the EU raising its own taxes back on the table.

EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski told German daily Financial Times Deutschland that the feelings on the idea of an EU tax had changed in national capitals.

"Many countries want to be unburdened. In this way, the door has been opened to think about revenue...

Green Economy
euobserver

