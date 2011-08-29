Rehn questions political appetite for eurobonds

EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has questioned whether euro countries are really prepared to accept the loss of national fiscal power that would come with the introduction of eurobonds - deemed by many as the principle means of exiting the eurozone debt crisis.

Speaking on Monday (29 August) of the “rather high expectations” surrounding eurobonds - which would lead to the mutualisation of eurozone debt - Rehn warned it would mean “substantially reinforced fiscal surveillance...