Ad
euobserver
The path to eurobonds would be long and difficult, the commission indicated Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn questions political appetite for eurobonds

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has questioned whether euro countries are really prepared to accept the loss of national fiscal power that would come with the introduction of eurobonds - deemed by many as the principle means of exiting the eurozone debt crisis.

Speaking on Monday (29 August) of the “rather high expectations” surrounding eurobonds - which would lead to the mutualisation of eurozone debt - Rehn warned it would mean “substantially reinforced fiscal surveillance...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurobonds could steer the EU out of crisis, regions chief says
Polish finance minister says Europe at risk of "collapse"
Merkel and Sarkozy meet as Berlin rejects eurobonds
The path to eurobonds would be long and difficult, the commission indicated Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections