Leaders back Mario Draghi as next ECB president

Italian central banker Mario Draghi has won the backing of EU leaders to become the next president of the European Central Bank (ECB) from the 1 November.

EU leaders made the decision at a European Summit in Brussels on Friday (24 June) at a time of unprecedented turmoil for the 17-member eurozone.

"We are all confident that Mr Draghi will exercise strong and independent leadership of the ECB, continuing the tradition started by the banks first two presidents," European Council P...