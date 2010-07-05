Ad
euobserver
Chritine Lagarde is confident the results will be largely positive (Photo: Adam Tinworth)

France's Lagarde: Bank stress test results out 23 July

by Andrew Willis,

The results of ongoing tests on European banks to ascertain their viability will be published on 23 July, French finance minister Christine Lagarde has said.

Speaking at a conference on Sunday (4 July) in Aix-en-Provence, France, Ms Lagarde said the results would show the region's banking sector to be in good condition.

"Around 23 July, the results of the stress tests will be published," she told journalists on the sidelines of the 'Rencontres Economiques' conference in the south...

