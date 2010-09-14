Ad
euobserver
Reducing CO2 emissions could save the EU billions in health costs (Photo: EUobserver)

Additional CO2 cuts could save EU billions in health costs, NGO says

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Matej Hruska,

The EU could save an additional €30 billion a year in health-care costs if it deepened its cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 from 20 to 30 percent, a study published by the campaign groups 'Health and Environment Alliance' and 'Health Care Without Harm Europe' on Tuesday (14 September) says.

Taking into account anticipated improvements in life expectancy, the reduction of days of restricted activity and decrease in the number of medication and consultations, the difference of 10 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society
Reducing CO2 emissions could save the EU billions in health costs (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections