Additional CO2 cuts could save EU billions in health costs, NGO says

The EU could save an additional €30 billion a year in health-care costs if it deepened its cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 from 20 to 30 percent, a study published by the campaign groups 'Health and Environment Alliance' and 'Health Care Without Harm Europe' on Tuesday (14 September) says.

Taking into account anticipated improvements in life expectancy, the reduction of days of restricted activity and decrease in the number of medication and consultations, the difference of 10 ...