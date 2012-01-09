Merkel urges Greece to implement debt deal

The latest in a series of Franco-German meetings to deal with the eurozone crisis saw little in the way of concrete decisions, but Chancellor Angela Merkel took the opportunity to warn Greece there will be no more money unless progress is made on details of the country's second aid package.
"We have to implement the conclusions from October. That means the voluntary restructuring of Greek debt must be pushed forward. And from our point of view, the second Greek programme - including de...
