Ad
euobserver
Foreign ministers could not agree on how to allocate the €5 billion funding for various energy and broadband projects (Photo: European Council)

Foreign ministers haggle over pipeline funding

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers on Monday failed to reach an agreement over energy and broadband projects worth €5 billion, leaving the decision for the top level summit later this week.

The proposals were put forward by the European Commission as part of the economic recovery package, as well as a response to the recent gas crisis caused when Gazprom cut off supplies to Ukraine in the early weeks of January.

"We did not reach a decision yet. Some member states expressed the need to look at ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Foreign ministers could not agree on how to allocate the €5 billion funding for various energy and broadband projects (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections