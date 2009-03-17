Foreign ministers haggle over pipeline funding

EU foreign ministers on Monday failed to reach an agreement over energy and broadband projects worth €5 billion, leaving the decision for the top level summit later this week.

The proposals were put forward by the European Commission as part of the economic recovery package, as well as a response to the recent gas crisis caused when Gazprom cut off supplies to Ukraine in the early weeks of January.

"We did not reach a decision yet. Some member states expressed the need to look at ...