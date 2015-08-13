Greek MPs recalled from holidays for bailout vote

The Greek parliament is expected to vote on Thursday evening (13 August) on a series of reforms, including tax hikes, which are likely to stoke a left-wing rebellion against prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

The reforms constitute the prior actions required by Greece's creditors - the EU, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - before new bailout money can start being disbursed.

The bailout deal will also need to be endorsed by the Eurogroup on Fr...