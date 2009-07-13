Britain and France record highest June job cuts

Job losses across the European Union continue to outnumber job gains, with the highest number of announced lay-offs recorded in June in France and Britain, a fresh EU report showed.

The situation in the labour market in the 27-member bloc keeps deteriorating, according to a monthly monitor conducted by the European Commission and published on Friday (10 July).

The report points out that between September 2008 and June of this year, some 640,000 jobs disappeared while 219,000 posts...