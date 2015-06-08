Ad
The Greek government wants its debt to be restructured (Photo: kari_1981)

Greece puts debt relief on the table

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece is trying to introduce debt relief as part of the deal it wants to reach with its creditors as bailout talks enter a critical phase.

"The main issue of the negotiations is to have a medium-term settlement of the financing gap and liquidity and to reach one single agreement," the Greek government spokesman Gavriil Sakellaridis said at a press conference on Monday.

While the current talks are over an agreement to unblock a €7.2 billion loan which is part of the second bailou...

