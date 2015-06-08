Greece puts debt relief on the table

Greece is trying to introduce debt relief as part of the deal it wants to reach with its creditors as bailout talks enter a critical phase.

"The main issue of the negotiations is to have a medium-term settlement of the financing gap and liquidity and to reach one single agreement," the Greek government spokesman Gavriil Sakellaridis said at a press conference on Monday.

While the current talks are over an agreement to unblock a €7.2 billion loan which is part of the second bailou...