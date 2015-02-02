Ad
euobserver
The UK is losing influence over 'necessary' EU financial sector reforms, according to a new parliament report. (Photo: ukhouseoflords)

UK lawmakers backs EU financial reforms, bemoan 'diminishing' influence

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Most of the EU’s raft of post-crisis financial sector reforms were “necessary and proportionate” and would have been put in place via national law if the EU had not legislated, according to a new UK parliament report.

The ‘Post-crisis EU financial regulatory framework' report published on Monday (2 February) by the House of Lords EU committee gave broad backing for most of the EU’s financial sector reforms but bemoaned what it described as the UK’s “diminishing” role in shaping legislat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU to unveil capital markets plan in 2015
The UK is losing influence over 'necessary' EU financial sector reforms, according to a new parliament report. (Photo: ukhouseoflords)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections