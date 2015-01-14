Mogherini seen as proposing ‘business as usual’ with Russia

The EU foreign service has proposed lifting sanctions and restarting the full spectrum of Russia co-operation if it stops “destabilising” east Ukraine.

The ideas come in a four-page paper circulated by foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini to member states on Wednesday (14 January) ahead of “strategic” talks by foreign ministers next Monday.

It suggests EU sanctions should be bundled into two packages: measures related to the annexation of Crimea and others linked to “desta...