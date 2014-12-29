Greece set for snap elections, far-left tops polls

A third and last attempt to elect a president failed on Monday (29 December) in the Greek parliament, triggering early general elections.

The only presidential candidate, Stavros Dimas, was 12 votes short of the majority required to win. He said he "expected the result" and added that the next few weeks will be crucial for Greece.

Prime minister Antonis Samaras, whose parliamentary majority proved insufficient to elect Dimas, said the snap elections will be held on 26 January.