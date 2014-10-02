The new Polish government: What to expect?

Poland's new prime minister, Ewa Kopacz, presented her government’s agenda on Wednesday (1 October) in a speech in front of the parliament that showed that on EU questions Warsaw is unlikely to look much different.

Kopacz was appointed after her fore-runner, Donald Tusk, was chosen to chair the European Council, a job he will take on later this autumn.

The biggest issues on her agenda are the Ukrainian crisis and relations with Russia. She said she stands for a “pragmatic” approac...