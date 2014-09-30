Ad
Will business or health come first in the new EU commission? (Photo: Grumpy-Puddin)

Juncker defends lobby-friendly restructuring of commission services

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

New EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has defended his decision to shift the health technology and pharmaceutical policy services back to the more lobby-friendly internal market directorate - a move that has been criticised by MEPs and NGOs.

In the last Barroso commission, the units dealing with medical devices, health technology and cosmetics were part of DG Sanco - the health directorate. Juncker's reorganisation of the commission services has moved these units back to internal ...

