MEPs critical of 'underfunded' youth jobs plan

Outgoing EU commissioner for employment Laszlo Andor on Wednesday (17 September) defended EU-wide efforts to tackle youth unemployment amid critical remarks from MEPs.

Andor told deputies that the so-called youth guarantee “is well on track and is already bringing results”.

He noted many of the programmes in the policy are set for adoption this year. He also said national authorities expected to send the commission “concrete information” by the end of the month on the estimated n...