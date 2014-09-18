Finnish PM faces backlash over Russia nuclear plant

Finland’s new PM, Alexander Stubb, is facing a coalition split over plans for Russian firm Rosatom to build a nuclear reactor.
A contact in the Green League, a junior coalition party, on Thursday (18 September) confirmed to EUobserver that it will quit if Stubb’s cabinet approves the project at a meeting later the same day.
“We joined the coalition on the understanding that there would be no new nuclear plants built during the current, four-year term. So we would see this as a br...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
