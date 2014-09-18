Finnish PM faces backlash over Russia nuclear plant

Finland’s new PM, Alexander Stubb, is facing a coalition split over plans for Russian firm Rosatom to build a nuclear reactor.

A contact in the Green League, a junior coalition party, on Thursday (18 September) confirmed to EUobserver that it will quit if Stubb’s cabinet approves the project at a meeting later the same day.

“We joined the coalition on the understanding that there would be no new nuclear plants built during the current, four-year term. So we would see this as a br...