euobserver
The value of crops grown in the EU is worth €205 billion annually (Photo: freefotouk)

Seed industry to benefit from new EU regulation, NGO says

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (6 May) tabled an extensive package covering plant and animal health it says will strengthen standards for the whole food chain, but others call it a victory for the seed industry.

EU commissioner for health Tonio Borg told reporters in Brussels the proposal will increase the traceability and surveillance of seeds on the EU market.

National authorities currently use certification and tests to identity seeds and ensure their health and quality bef...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

