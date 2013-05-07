Ad
euobserver
Fourteen countries, including seven EU states - the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, Denmark and France - have approved same-sex marriage (Photo: kathleenjoyful)

Same-sex marriage underlines social change in Ireland

Health & Society
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A recent convention in Ireland on same-sex marriage has highlighted the depth of social change in a country that decriminalised homosexuality only 20 years ago.

The 100-strong constitutional convention - made up of citizens (66%) and legislators - in April found an overwhelming majority (79%) in favour of amending the constitution to allow same-sex marriage.

The gathering also was strongly in favour (81%) of changing laws to reflect different family structures and to give all fam...

Health & Society

