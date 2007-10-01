Ad
euobserver
Calls made abroad became cheaper over the weekend (Photo: EUobserver)

EU mobile phone charges cut

by Jochen Luypaert,

Mobile phone calls abroad became cheaper on Sunday (30 September) after EU-wide rules came into force.

Mobile operators may now only charge a maximum of €0.49 per minute for calls made abroad within the European Union and €0.24 per minute for calls received abroad.

Over the next two years, they will also be required to lower their prices further to €0.43 and €0.19.

The prices exclude value added tax rates, which vary across Europe.

