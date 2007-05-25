Ad
euobserver
The EU will unveil its bathing water ratings this week (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

The European Commission faces a public test of its environment policies this week when its president meets 10 green NGOs.

Earlier this year, member states, strongly pushed by the commission, committed themselves to a series of eye-catching environmental goals, such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent by 2020. Although they hailed the fact that an agreement was reached, green groups have also been quick to note that the objectives are not ambitious enough to make a real d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The EU will unveil its bathing water ratings this week (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections